Illinois drivers urged to beware during deer-mating season

Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.
Green thumbed gardeners should pay attention to where they plant their foxgloves if they want to include them in their gardens.
Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports the northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway were being opened around 10 p.m. between the 50 and 51mm due to a multi-vehicle crash.
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said some trees were knocked down during storms passing through the area on Wednesday, May 16.
Residents are being to asked to conserve water due to a major water line break at the Rend Lake Intercity Water Plant on Wednesday, May 16.
