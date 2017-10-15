Second Pemiscot County escapee arrested in New Orleans

According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, the second jail escapee has been captured in New Orleans.

Greenwell says Joseph Latamondeer, 41, of East Prairie was arrested by US Marshals around 7 a.m at a homeless shelter without incident.

William Carter was also found and arrested in New Orleans over the weekend.

Pemiscot County Deputies and an investigator with the Missouri State Highway Patrol division will travel to New Orleans to speak with both men. The sheriff said Carter and Latamondeer will be extradited back to Pemiscot County in the near future.

It had been almost two weeks since the two inmates, who were considered armed and dangerous, escaped from the Pemiscot County Justice Center. The pair escaped in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 15.

Carter and Latamondeer went through the ceiling in a shower stall around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 15. They made their way to and through an outside closet. The men were able to bust the closet lock, get out and scaled a fence.

At 1:47 a.m. Sunday, they were seen on surveillance video walking in front of the Caruthersville City Hall.

Carter, 27, is accused of intentionally running over his estranged wife and her boyfriend in 2016, killing them. He faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Latamondeer, 41, of East Prairie, was being held in the Pemiscot County Jail on several charges including the most recent charges of resisting arrest and theft. He was supposed to be sentenced on Oct. 16 on the charge of domestic assault. Latamondeer is accused of brutally beating a woman in 2016. He made a plea deal and pleaded guilty to the charge in August after the charges of armed criminal action and kidnapping were dropped.

Latamondeer also has pending charges against him: theft/stealing, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, unlawfully operated all-terrain vehicle on highway without operators or chauffeur's license, and non-support

Sheriff Greenwell said this is the first jailbreak they’ve had in 20 years.

