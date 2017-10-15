One Pemiscot County escapee found in New Orleans; one still on the run

It's been almost two weeks since two inmates considered armed and dangerous escaped from the Pemiscot County Justice Center.

A surveillance video released on Thursday, October 26 showed the inmates outside the jail on the night they escaped.

According to Sheriff Tommy Greenwell of Pemiscot County, escapee William Carter was found and arrested in New Orleans, Louisiana at 3:16 p.m.

2 Pemiscot County Deputies and an investigator with the Missouri State Highway Patrol division will travel to New Orleans and interview Carter.

No word yet on Latamondeer's whereabouts.

According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, an active search for the two continued on Monday, but it was not as intense.

Sheriff Greenwell said he believed they left the area. Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott said authorities were "following leads as they develop and interviewing persons of interest."

William Carter and Joseph Latamondeer escaped in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 15.

A witness in a car said they made eye contact with Carter who was on a levee in Caruthersville on Oct. 18. Carter reportedly ran into the woods. Officers set up a perimeter in the area and searched by air and on the ground, but did not find him.

Carter, 27, is accused of intentionally running over his estranged wife and her boyfriend in 2016, killing them. He faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Latamondeer, 41, of East Prairie, was being held on in the Pemiscot County Jail on several charges including the most recent charges of resisting arrest and theft. He was supposed to be sentenced on Oct. 16 on the charge of domestic assault. Latamondeer is accused of brutally beating a woman in 2016. He made a plea deal and pleaded guilty to the charge in August after the charges of armed criminal action and kidnapping were dropped.

Latamondeer also has charges against him pending: theft/stealing, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, unlawfully operated all-terrain vehicle on highway without operators or chauffeur's license, and non-support

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a $3,000 reward each is being offered for information resulting in the capture of the inmates.

Anyone with information should contact the Pemiscot Sheriff’s Office at 573-333-4101, the US Marshal’s Service 314-539-2212 or local law enforcement.

Sheriff Greenwell said this is the first jailbreak they’ve had in 20 years.

Sergeant Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said officers have searched farmland and hunting fields. They've also asked landowners for any video footage they might have.

"We've also been going door to door talking to people just telling them to keep their cars locked, check their outbuildings, that sort of thing," Parrott said. "And one of the things that we're also doing is reaching out to the landowners that have hunting ground down here, asking them to check their trail cameras. We've had some tips come in from that and we're just asking people to be observant, if they see something, call their local law enforcement."

Carter and Latamondeer went through the ceiling in a shower stall around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 15. They made their way to and through an outside closet. The men were able to bust the closet lock, get out and scaled a fence.

At 1:47 a.m. Sunday, they were seen on surveillance video walking in front of the Caruthersville City Hall.

Crews have searched by air, ground, foot, boat, and on a 4-wheeler. Parrott said crews also searched 20 barges the day after the pair escaped.

The Highway Patrol, Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, Caruthersville Police Department, the Missouri Department of Corrections, the Missouri Conservation Department and the Kennett Police Department are all involved in the search.

Sgt. Parrott said the two men have warrants for their escape. If anyone is found to be assisting Latamondeer, they will be prosecuted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Captain Michael Coleman with the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office at (573)-333-4101 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol at (573) 840-9500.

