Man who escaped from Pemiscot Co. jail enters plea

One of two men who escaped from the Pemiscot County Jail has pleaded not guilty to the new charge filed against him.

Joseph Latamondeer pleaded not guilty to a charge of escape from confinement. During the court appearance, he was also sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony charge of domestic assault causing serious physical injury.

Escapees arrested after nearly 3 weeks on the run

Latamondeer and William Carter were both captured in New Orleans nearly three weeks after their escape.

According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, both men arrived back in Pemiscot County around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Greenwell said Joseph Latamondeer, 41, of East Prairie was arrested on Nov. 6 by U.S. Marshals, New Orleans Police Department and an Immigration Customs Enforcement officer around 7 a.m at a homeless shelter without incident.

William Carter was arrested on Nov. 4. arrested in New Orleans by the U.S. Marshals Service, New Orleans Police Department, Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police.

Latamondeer and Carter both face new felony charges of escape from confinement.

According to Patrick James, supervisory deputy of the U.S. Marshals Service in Cape Girardeau, the U.S. Marshals Service has been actively involved in the investigation since the men escaped. He said after the pair escaped from jail, they walked south for a couple of days. They made it to Arkansas where they reportedly stole a vehicle and arrived in New Orleans.

The U.S. Marshals Service developed leads on Nov. 2 and 3. They sent that information to the New Orleans U.S. Marshals Service.

Officers found Carter on Saturday, but investigators didn't know if the two escapees were still together.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Cape Girardeau gave the service in New Orleans a picture of Latamondeer.

They took it upon themselves to check around, including looking in several homeless shelters. That's where they found and arrested Latamondeer at 7 a.m. on Nov. 6.

The Escape from Jail

The pair escaped in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 15.

Carter and Latamondeer went through the ceiling in a shower stall around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 15. They made their way to and through an outside closet. The men were able to bust the closet lock, get out and scaled a fence.

At 1:47 a.m. Sunday, they were seen on surveillance video walking in front of the Caruthersville City Hall.

Carter, 27, is accused of intentionally running over his estranged wife and her boyfriend in 2016, killing them. He faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Latamondeer, 41, of East Prairie, was being held in the Pemiscot County Jail on several charges including the most recent charges of resisting arrest and theft. He was supposed to be sentenced on Oct. 16 on the charge of domestic assault. Latamondeer is accused of brutally beating a woman in 2016. He made a plea deal and pleaded guilty to the charge in August after the charges of armed criminal action and kidnapping were dropped. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Nov. 14.

Latamondeer also has pending charges against him: theft/stealing, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, unlawfully operated all-terrain vehicle on highway without operators or chauffeur's license, and non-support.

Sheriff Greenwell said this is the first jailbreak they’ve had in 20 years.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.