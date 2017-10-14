Winners of Illinois American Water art contest announced

Illinois American Water has announced the winners of its annual "Imagine a Day Without Water" art contest. The contest was offered to third, fourth, and fifth grade classroom's in the company's service area. Held in conjunction with the Value of Water Coalition's "Imagine a Day Without Water" event, the contest is meant to raise awareness about the value of water service.

“It’s hard to imagine even just one day without water. We need water to make our morning coffee, to cook family dinners, to fight fires, for public health and more. Even though water service is essential, the public often takes its value for granted,” said Bruce Hauk, president of Illinois American Water. “We want to thank our local educators for taking time to talk to their students about the value of water. Our team was impressed with the number and quality of entries received from across the state.”

Winning artwork can be viewed on Illinois American Water’s Facebook page by clicking on this link: tinyurl.com/y6uno93g. More information on “Imagine a Day Without Water” can be found at imagineadaywithoutwater.org.

The art contest winners listed below earned a $100 donation for their classroom:

Jaden Lucas, 5th grader at Grace Christian School in Pontiac

Mary Clavey, 4th grader at St. Matthew Catholic School in Champaign

Sam Kurka, 4th grader at West Lincoln-Broadwell Elementary School in Lincoln

Allison Smith, 5th grader at Northlawn Junior High School in Streator

Cuinn Donnellan, 4th grader at St. Peter’s Catholic School in South Beloit

Sydney Plavec, 4th grader at St. Vincent de Paul School in Peoria

Joanna Jeffrey, 4th grader at Pleasant Hill Elementary School in Peoria

Twanya Davis, 5th grader at East Elementary School in Alton

Brooke Rister, 5th grader at St. Ambrose Catholic School in Godfrey

Cassidy Eccles – 5 th grader at St. Ambrose Catholic School in Godfrey

Eila Brian, 4th grader at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Pekin

Sean Tison, 5th grader at Union Elementary School in Belleville

Rheece Garavalia, 3rd grader at Blessed Sacrament School in Belleville

Cayden McNease, 3rd grader at Notre Dame Academy in Belleville

