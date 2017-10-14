Traffic stop in KY leads to drug arrest

On Saturday, Sept. 14 the Kentucky State Police stopped a vehicle on the Audubon Parkway in Henderson County.

Officials determined that the operator, Peter Williams of Owensboro, was in possession of methamphetamine.

Williams also had three active warrants, two of which were felony warrants.

Williams was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center and booked on these charges:

speeding 26 miles per hour over or more (limited access)

reckless driving

no operators license

drug paraphernalia-buy/posses

possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine)

