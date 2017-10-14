Murray State defeated in a close loss to Eastern Illinois

The Murray State football team lost 27-24 to Eastern Illinois in double overtime Saturday at Roy Stewart Stadium.

The game was deadlocked at 21 heading into overtime.

Both teams kicked a field goal in the first overtime period but the Racers were unable to match the Panthers field goal in the second overtime.

Eastern Illinois is now 5-2 overall and 4-0 in the OVC and Murray State falls to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the league.

