SIU defeats Illinois State on Homecoming

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The Southern Illinois University football team defeated Illinois State 42-7 Saturday on Homecoming at Saluki Stadium.

SIU led 21-0 at halftime and continued to dominate the 2nd half in collecting it's first Missouri Valley Football Conference win of the season.

