Police searching for suspect in truck theft in New Madrid Co., MO

A Chevy Silverado was reported stolen in New Madrid County, Missouri.

According to the Gideon Police Department the vehicle was reported stolen from the city limits of Gideon.

The vehicle is described as a black 1985 Chevy Silverado short wheel base truck, with the license plate number 8AH 049.

The truck also has City of Caruthersville stickers on front windshield.

Anyone with information on the truck's location or the suspect is asked to contact the Gideon Police Department

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.