Three Heartland Softball teams advance to Final Four

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Three High School softball teams have advanced to the Missouri Final Four in Springfield.

Check out Saturday's Quarterfinal results.

Class 1 MO State Quarterfinal

Halfway-0
Chaffee-15
**Red Devils win in 4 innings**

Class 2 MO State Quarterfinal

Kelly-6
Ava-1
**Kelly coach Rhonda Ratledge wins her 500th game**

Class 3 MO State Quarterfinal

Notre Dame-15
St. Francis Borgia-9

