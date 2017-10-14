SEMO wins big at Homecoming

Southeast Missouri State football team defeated Tennessee Tech 31-3 Saturday at Houck Stadium on Homecoming.

The Redhawks lead 17-3 at half-time and continued to dominate the second half.

With the win, SEMO improves to 2-4 overall and 2-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

