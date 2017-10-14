Two cars collide in DUI crash in Graves Co.

Graves County deputies responded to the scene of a two vehicle collision on Friday, October 13.

The collision happened at 9 p.m. at the intersection of KY 58 East and KY 131.

37-year-old Robin D. Tucker, of Mayfield, Kentucky, was traveling westbound on KY 58 East in his 2004 black Dodge truck.

16-year-old Julia Shipp, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and Ruth Heath, 58, were stopped at the stop sign on KY 131 in a white 2013 Chevy Impala.

Shipp's vehicle pulled onto KY 58 East and was struck by Tucker's vehicle.

Shipp and Heath were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee with severe injuries.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Tucker was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Mayfield/Graves County EMS, Mayfield/Graves County Rescue Squad, the Kentucky State Police and AirEvac.

