Sikeston, MO water service restored, boil water order recommende - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston, MO water service restored, boil water order recommended

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

The Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities is reporting water services are restored after being on Saturday, October 14.

Water services were shut off around the VFW ballpark area due to damage to a fire hydrant.

The streets affected by this shut off were:

  • Marie Drive
  • Russell Avenue
  • Dockins Drive
  • Kinder Avenue
  • Sharp Avenue

A 48 hour boil water order is being recommended for water used for drinking or cooking.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly