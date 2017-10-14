Sikeston, MO water service restored, boil water order recommended

The Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities is reporting water services are restored after being on Saturday, October 14.

Water services were shut off around the VFW ballpark area due to damage to a fire hydrant.

The streets affected by this shut off were:

Marie Drive

Russell Avenue

Dockins Drive

Kinder Avenue

Sharp Avenue

A 48 hour boil water order is being recommended for water used for drinking or cooking.

