Gun control measures proposed in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - At least two gun control measures could be addressed in the upcoming veto session of the Illinois General Assembly.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that the proposed measures come as reaction continues to the mass shooting in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead and more than 500 wounded.

The legislation introduced by Democratic Rep. Martin Moylan of Des Plaines, would ban the sale of assault weapons, large-caliber rifles, bump stocks" that allow rapid firing of weapons and large-capacity magazines, which described in the bill as holding 10 or more rounds of ammunition.

Democratic Rep. Kathleen Willis of Addison has also proposed a measure. Her proposed bill would create state licensing of gun dealers in Illinois.

Legislators are expected to meet in Springfield for the session starting Oct. 24.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

