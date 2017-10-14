Intoxicated man fires gun in Perryville, MO

The Perryville Police Department responded along with the Perry County Sheriff's Department to reports of gun shots on Saturday, October 14.

At 1:11 a.m., officers found an intoxicated subject firing a gun into a garage and making threats towards law enforcement.

The subject was taken into custody and is awaiting charges.

No one was injured in this incident.

