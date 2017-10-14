Police investigating shooting in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police investigating shooting in Cape Girardeau

Written by Justin Fischer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Justin Fischer, KFVS) (Source: Justin Fischer, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to police, around 2:12 a.m., one person was shot and treated for gunshot wounds at the Rhodes 101 on N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.

The suspect fled the scene.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly