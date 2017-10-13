Two cited for poaching deer in Reynolds County, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Two cited for poaching deer in Reynolds County, MO

(Source: Missouri Department of Conservation) (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)
REYNOLDS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Two people were cited for poaching after being caught by conservation agents in Reynolds County, Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

In a Facebook post on Friday, October 13, the agency said Agents Eric Long and Mark Skelton caught two people spotlighting and shooting deer.

Long and Skelton were patrolling the area when they saw the spotlights and heard gunshots.
They stopped the vehicle and found a deer in the back of the truck, according to the Facebook post.
Both were given a ticket for taking a deer in closed season and attempting to take a second deer with the use of an artificial light.


Below are the dates for Missouri's deer season, according to the Missouri Department of Conservations website:

2017 – 2018 FALL DEER HUNTING DATES

Archery Deer: Sept. 15 through Nov. 10 and Nov. 22 through Jan. 15, 2018

Firearms Deer Early Youth Portion: Oct. 28 and 29

Firearms Deer November Portion: Nov. 11 - 21

Firearms Deer Late Youth Portion: Nov. 24 - 26

Firearms Deer Antlerless Portion: Dec. 1 - 3

Firearms Deer Alternative Methods Portion: Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, 2018

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  



 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:54:49 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

  • First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:53:10 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  • How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:48:41 GMT
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly