Two cited for poaching deer in Reynolds County, MO

Two people were cited for poaching after being caught by conservation agents in Reynolds County, Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

In a Facebook post on Friday, October 13, the agency said Agents Eric Long and Mark Skelton caught two people spotlighting and shooting deer.

Long and Skelton were patrolling the area when they saw the spotlights and heard gunshots.

They stopped the vehicle and found a deer in the back of the truck, according to the Facebook post.

Both were given a ticket for taking a deer in closed season and attempting to take a second deer with the use of an artificial light.



Below are the dates for Missouri's deer season, according to the Missouri Department of Conservations website:



2017 – 2018 FALL DEER HUNTING DATES



Archery Deer: Sept. 15 through Nov. 10 and Nov. 22 through Jan. 15, 2018

Firearms Deer Early Youth Portion: Oct. 28 and 29

Firearms Deer November Portion: Nov. 11 - 21

Firearms Deer Late Youth Portion: Nov. 24 - 26

Firearms Deer Antlerless Portion: Dec. 1 - 3

Firearms Deer Alternative Methods Portion: Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, 2018

