Three Rivers College hosts 15th annual career fair

R-I social worker Donna Moore (standing) and Alyssa Cook of AmeriCorps field questions about some of the intricacies of human services careers.

Poplar Bluff and Twin Rivers sophomores were invited to Three Rivers College’s annual career field on October 5th.

Students learned about opportunities that are available to them at the Technical Career Center, and also about dual credit options through the local community college. High schoolers had the opportunity to hear from representatives from industrial technology fields, arts and communications, human services, health occupations, natural resources, and business sectors.

R-I Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Patty Robertson shared her story as a first generation high school graduate saying that at first, she didn’t even realize higher education would be an option for her.

“The college part is hard, but please know it is worth it, as it can put you in a position for the rest of your life, and there will be opportunities for advancement along the way,” Robertson said. “Your life is a long time and you want to be happy doing whatever you choose to do.”

During a session about jobs in social services, PBHS counselor Tina Wilkins expressed a similar sentiment. “It doesn’t matter about your circumstances, if you have the ability and the drive, you can work through it,” Wilkins said.

AmeriCorps member Alyssa Cook, a senior at PBHS, suggested to the younger students to apply to three colleges: one institution that is a safe bet, another that may be a reach and lastly what she referred to as a ‘why not?’

The event is organized each year by AmeriCorps as a way for the volunteers of the program to fulfill their service project requirement. Next month the students will get an opportunity to tour the TCC to learn in more detail about the various programs available to them beginning junior year.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.