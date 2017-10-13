Cape Girardeau businesses new, tried-and-true prepare for SEMO homecoming

Last Call bar on Broadway and Sprigg is ready to go. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

Homecoming is a huge tradition here for Cape Girardeau.

On October 14, Broadway Street will be full of people, and businesses are getting ready.

Some have been around for a while, and others are having their first homecoming.

Last Call bar on Broadway and Sprigg is ready to go.

General Manager Cory Huskey says last year they had around 2,200 customers on Homecoming, and this year they expect even more.

"I mean, we definitely look forward to it. It's a day where we definitely pack in ten times the amount of people that we do on a normal night. It's definitely a big event. It takes a lot of planning, a lot of execution with vendors in between our liquor sales and beer sales. It's definitely a big day for us," Huskey said.

Baristas, is the new coffee shop in The Marquette Tower.

Managing Partner Keller ford says they are excited to be a part of the tradition.

"It's a big deal, I mean, everybody - even people that went to SEMO, graduated and came back, or just people that lived in Cape and moved away - they all come back. The parade's a big deal. The game's a big deal. It will be hopping in downtown Cape and we're just happy that we're here and open and we can kinda be a part of that," Ford said.

Both Baristas and Last Call will be starting early tomorrow.

Baristas is going to have some fun coffee tastings, pumpkin spice lattes, and bloody marys will be flowing.

Last Call will start pouring drinks at 8 a.m., and there is a $3.00 cover charge for live music, and they will be open until 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

