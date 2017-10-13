Cape Girardeau man found guilty of child molestation

Prosecutors say a Cape Girardeau, Missouri man has been found guilty of child molestation.

Kendrick Lamarr Tipler, 35, was found guilty of child molestation in the first degree following a two-day jury trial at the Jackson Courthouse.

The charges stemmed from a minor reporting the abuse that happened in 2013, according to Prosecuting Attorney Christopher K. Limbaugh.

Voters in Missouri voted in 2014 to allow evidence of a defendant’s prior acts of abuse with other victims, according to a news release from Limbaugh.

The jury heard evidence that Tipler had previously pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child in Stoddard County in 2006. That felony involved abuse with a different child.

According to the Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, this case is the first case where that kind of evidence was used regarding the law.

The case was investigated by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Tipler is scheduled to be sentenced on November 17.

