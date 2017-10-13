Southeast MO State teams up with hospital to give Homecoming blankets to babies

Southeast Health has been doing themed blankets and hats for decades, now they're partnering with Southeast Missouri State University for Homecoming.

For Christmas, they put the babies in stockings and in pumpkin hats for fall. These are made by volunteers who work sometimes months in advance.

For Homecoming, SEMO teamed up with the hospital to give blankets and hats to new babies.

One baby, Andrew Boley, is the son of Bridget and Joshua Boley. Bridget is an alumna of Southeast. They live in Chaffee, Missouri.

Parents say they love the idea and it makes the occasion feel a little extra special.

