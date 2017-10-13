2 Carbondale officers honored at ceremony

An investigation is under way after a Carbondale officer was shot during a police chase.

Twenty-five officers representing eight departments throughout Illinois were awarded the Medal of Honor on Friday in Springfield, Illinois.

The ceremony took place at the Hope Church.

Medal of Honor Award recipients included Officer Corey Brinkley and Officer Trey Harris of the Carbondale Police Department.

The Medal of Honor is presented to law enforcement officers who have been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty or who have displayed exceptional bravery or heroism while performing their duties as a law enforcement officer.

“We gathered today to pay tribute to officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty,” stated Director Leo Schmitz. “The officers honored displayed acts of bravery and distinction as they unselfishly risked their safety to protect others I was honored and privileged to present these courageous officers with this distinguished award.”

Officer Trey Harris was shot in July 2016.

The officers honored at this year’s ceremony make a total to 406 officers honored since the first ceremony being held in 1992.

