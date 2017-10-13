Greitens ignores demonstrators chants to leave fundraiser

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - Several dozen protesters gathered outside a hotel where Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was holding a fundraiser and chanted that the governor should come out to meet them.

The protesters marched Thursday evening from the St. Louis County jail to a Ritz-Carlton hotel a few blocks away in Clayton.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the governor didn't come out of the $1,300-a-person fundraiser. The demonstrators spent about an hour outside the hotel.

Protesters were continuing demonstrations that began when former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley was found not guilty in the 2011 fatal shooting of a black man, Anthony Lamar Smith.

Demonstrator Cori Bush told police officers the protesters applauded officers who treat people fairly but they want an end to what they consider unjust treatment.

