10/15/17 - Learn To Disagree

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

There’s been a lot of talk about gun control lately, and about whether bump stocks should be regulated. I’m not going to talk about that. Why? Because no one watching this would change their opinion anyway. That’s because there's not a lot of room for disagreement these days. Whatever side people are on, they are adamant they are right, and they will tell you that over and over, regardless of the issue.

No one knows how to disagree anymore. A recent poll shows more than half of college students think it’s okay to shout down a speaker they disagree with. One in five think it’s okay to use violence to prevent a speaker from speaking.

Our nation was founded on disagreement. But we need to be able to talk about things rationally. We need to actually hear the other side out, even on controversial topics like gun control.

Too many people surround themselves with friends and news sources that tell them exactly what they want to hear. These days, most people just “un-friend” those with opposing views on Facebook and share story after story that advances their point of view, congratulating themselves by how many of their friends like their post. And they're the same friends who always like their posts.

When Abraham Lincoln was President, he surrounded himself with people who had very different views, including three of his rivals from the Republican primary who ran against him in the 1860 election. Lincoln helped keep our country together.

Right now we need to work on bringing our country back together. So the next time you are in an argument try actually listening to the other person instead of waiting for your turn to talk., or type.

I’m Scott Thomas and that’s our ViewPoint

