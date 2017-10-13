EPA: New regulatory action on Dicamba herbicide

The EPA says it’s reached an agreement to continue to reduce the potential for damage to neighboring crops from the use of a certain herbicide.

The herbicide Dicamba is used to control weeds in genetically modified cotton and soybeans, according to the agency.



"Today's actions are the result of intensive, collaborative efforts, working side by side with the states and university scientists from across the nation who have first-hand knowledge of the problem and workable solutions," said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. "Our collective efforts with our state partners ensure we are relying on the best, on-the-ground, information."



The EPA says manufacturers have voluntarily agreed to label changes in time for the 2018 use season that impose additional requirements. Those manufactures are Monsanto, BASF and DuPont.

Manufacturers have agreed to a process to get the revised labels into the hands of farmers in time for the 2018 growing season.

For more information: http://bit.ly/2fEk1sh

