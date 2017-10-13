Olive Branch man sentenced on methamphetamine, other charges

An Olive Branch, Illinois man has been sentenced after facing several drug and gun charges.

Richard E. "Dickie" Hale, 57, was sentenced to 15 years in the Department of Corrections on Oct. 12, 2017, according to the Alexander County State's Attorney's Office.

He was facing a number of counts of methamphetamine possession and possession of a weapon by a felon.

"Sheriff (Timothy) Brown and his department are to be commended for their continuous effort and impressive investigative work," said Prosecutor E. Zachary Gowin.

Gowin presented the sheriff's office case at the sentencing hearing before Judge Mark H. Clarke.

Hale was taken into custody in August 2017.

