South Sprigg Street Bridge reopens in Cape Girardeau

The South Sprigg Street Bridge in Cape Girardeau, Missouri has been reopened.

That's according to the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department.

The bridge had sink holes and had been closed since 2013. The bridge is just south of the Southern Expressway.

The final inspection was done Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

The work was done by Robertson Construction.

