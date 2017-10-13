Officers recognized for work in Waller case

The Office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri honors local law enforcement for their efforts in the investigation and prosecution of James Clay Waller, II for the murder of his wife, Jacque Waller.

During an awards ceremony several agencies were honored for several different cases.

The Waller case was one of those.

Distinguished service awards were given to the following:

Bradley Eakers, Captain of the Jackson Police Department

Jeffrey Bonham, Lieutenant, Cape Girardeau Police Department

David James, Captain, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department

Mark Majoras, Assistant Chief of Police, Cape Girardeau Police Department

Brian Ritter, Special Agent, Federal Bureau of Investigation

All of the officers were recognized for their role in the murder case.

Clay Waller is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for the death of his wife.

In a plea deal, he disclosed the location of Jacque’s body in exchange for the 20-year sentence.

In 2016, Waller was charged with Interstate Domestic Violence, meaning he traveled in interstate commerce with the intent to commit assault upon a domestic partner.

A conviction on that charge could have resulted in a much longer sentence for Waller, potentially a life sentence.

On October 5, 2017, Waller entered a plea of guilty to that charge and agreed to a sentence of 420 months in prison.

Waller will be sentenced for that charge in January of 2018.

