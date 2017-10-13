Three Rivers College student receives James Kimbrow Memorial Scholarship

Three Rivers College students Wesley Fluharty, Samantha Rogers, and Kevin Vaillancourt have received the James Kimbrow Memorial Scholarship.

The James Kimbrow Memorial Scholarship is awarded to students majoring in Criminal Justice or Law Enforcement who have successfully completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of classes with a 2.5 GPA.

The James Kimbrow Memorial Scholarship is administered by the Three Rivers Endowment Trust.

To learn more about investing in Three Rivers College students through scholarships, contact Director of Development Michelle Reynolds at 573-840-9077 or michellereynolds@trcc.edu.

