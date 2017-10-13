Crews respond to house fire in Cobden, IL

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in Cobden, Illinois on Friday morning, October 13.

According to Cobden Fire Chief Larry Quertermous, they were called to fire on Bell Hill Road.

As of 10 a.m., the fire was contained to a couple of rooms in the south end of the house. He said an elderly man and woman that lived there made it out safely.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.