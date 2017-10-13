First Alert Forecast: Heartland Football Friday looking clear

Brian Alworth says tonight’s going to be a beautiful October high school football-filled evening with temps falling from 70s into 60s after sunset.

There will be big swings this weekend for homecoming at SIU and SEMO.



Expect mostly clear skies on Friday night, and not as cool, with daybreak lows about 56 to 63 with light winds.



On Saturday, it will be sunny, breezy and very warm with afternoon highs about 85-90 with southwest winds 10-20.



Saturday night will be mostly clear then more clouds after midnight. There is a chance of a shower by daybreak. Otherwise, breezy with daybreak lows of about 55 north to 62 south.



Sunday brings a period of showers in the morning, then decreasing clouds. It will be breezy and much cooler, with daytime air temps mainly in the 60s.



Brian Alworth and Grant Dade will be riding the StormTracker in the SEMO Homecoming parade Saturday morning – come out and say hello!

