5 things to know Oct. 13

Good morning! It's Friday, Oct. 13.

First Alert Forecast

It may look a little spooky when you wake up this Friday the 13th. There will be some patchy fog. You'll also want your jacket as it's a little chilly this morning. But, temperatures will warm up by this afternoon. Laura Wibbenmeyer expects us to get back into the 70s. Saturday is still looking very warm. Most of us will feel temperatures in the 80s, but the 90s aren't out of the question. It will be breezy at times. There are slight rain chances in the forecast on Sunday, which should be a cooler day.

Making Headlines

Halloween style masks used as disguise in another Carbondale armed robbery: Witnesses said two men walked into a business in the 1900 block of South Illinois Avenue and demanded cash. One of them reportedly flashed a gun.

Escaped inmate on the loose: Investigators in Fulton County, Kentucky are looking for an inmate who ran from the courthouse after he was sentenced to prison.

CA Wildfire victims search for loved ones: They are trying to find lost loved ones, to sift through the remains of lost homes, to count, identify and mourn the dozens of dead - all while the fires rage on.

New Orleans officer killed in shootout: A gunman killed a New Orleans police officer overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.