Halloween style masks used as disguise in another Carbondale armed robbery

Police in Carbondale, Illinois are investigating another armed robbery involving two suspects wearing Halloween-style masks.

According to Lieutenant Paul Edwards, officers responded to a business in the 1900 block of South Illinois Avenue at 12:32 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery. Witnesses said it happened at the Circle K Convenience Store.

Officers learned two men walked into the business and demanded cash. One of them reportedly flashed a gun.

One of the suspects stood about 5'8" and was described as having an average build. He was wearing a Halloween-style mark, a hooded black coat, blue jeans, and dark shoes.

The second suspect stood about 6 feet tall with an average build. He was also wearing a Halloween-style mask, black jeans, and dark shoes.

The men got away with cash and merchandise from the store.

Witnesses told police they headed west on foot.

No one got hurt.

There are five similar armed robberies under investigation right now in Carbondale:

Investigators in Herrin are looking into two similar armed robberies as well.

In August, the Carbondale Police Department and the Herrin Police Department partnered together in a joint investigative effort regarding the robberies. There is a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection with a string of armed robberies it both cities.

Anyone with information about the most recent armed robbery or any of the others under investigation is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

