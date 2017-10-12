Escapee from Fulton County, KY Courthouse found

The Union City, Tennessee Police Department arrested a convicted man after he escaped from the Fulton County, KY Courthouse on Thursday, Oct. 12.

According to the Kentucky State Police and the sheriff's office, Jerelle DeShawn Kinney, 29, of Hickman, was sentenced to four years in prison on felony drug charges during a court appearance on Oct. 12.

He was being taken to the Fulton County transportation van after sentencing when he ran off, according to a release from the sheriff's office and KSP.

Union City Police Department located and arrested Kinney on Friday, October 13 at 9 p.m.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Kinney is currently lodged in the Obion County Detention Center before he goes back to Kentucky.

Kinney will face additional charges for his escape.

This investigation is continuing by Tropper Scott Deshields.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

