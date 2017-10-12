Can you keep calm at these 5 spooky Cape Girardeau sites? - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Can you keep calm at these 5 spooky Cape Girardeau sites?

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
Old Historical Lorimier Cemetery (Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS) Old Historical Lorimier Cemetery (Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

On Friday the 13th, you may want to refrain from walking under ladders, breaking a mirror, or picking up a penny facing down.

But at Heartland Weekend, we do encourage stopping at one of these spooky spots in Cape Girardeau.

CLICK HERE to find out how historical lore makes it a perfect place to let your superstitions run wild.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly