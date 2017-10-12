Hollywood to Heartland: Opening up conversation on sexual assault

With the Harvey Weinstein story dominating headlines, it has opened up a conversation about sexual assault.

"The rapist actually texted me and said don't tell anyone," Mahala Landeros said.

Landeros is a survivor of sexual assault.

It is a reality for so many women and it doesn't limit Hollywood.

"You're hitting a completely different field when Hollywood touches it," Landeros said. "Because, you know, for the longest time, we've been fighting Hollywood for being a cause of rape culture."

She's now leading the push keep the conversation alive at Southeast Missouri State University.

"I came to the realization that I wanted to start some sort of student organization that shows incoming students that we are a campus that cares," she said. "We're a campus that will talk about the fact that I'm a survivor of sexual assault."

The group Redhawks Rising brings victims together to put on face on sexual assault.

"This campus has definitely been stepping in the right directions," she said. "Our code of student conduct has changed, the policies for sexual assault have changed, the fines have increased."

But in the big picture, she says, this is only scratching the surface.

"I don't think the amount of sexual assaults has changed yet."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.