Stretch of Highway 51 named after fallen southern IL soldier

Friends, family, state representatives and area school children gathered in Tamaroa, Illinois to honor the life and death of Private First Class Tyler Iubelt on Thursday, October 12.

A resolution was passed dedicating a stretch of Highway 51 between the Kimzy Blacktop and Shamrock Rd. to him.

According to representatives and Iubelt's mother, Charlotte Loquasto, this memoriam was made possible due to children from local schools writing letters to state congress.

Loquasto spoke to the assembly, honoring her son's memory and the sacrifices he and soldiers like him make every day to protect our freedoms. However, she had a powerful message she made directly to the children in the audience.

She asked current and former members of the U.S. Military to rise before addressing the children.

"It's because of all those people that stood up today that changed the tone for how Americans honor the people who are out there protecting us. That's so important to me," she said. "If you take anything away from this today, absorb that in your mind. Share that with your family. Share that with your friends."

Pfc. Tyler Iubelt was killed in action in Afghanistan in November 2016. Iubelt was a graduate of the Tamaroa Grade School.

He was laid to rest in Du Quoin, Ill.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.