MO man accused of assaulting more than 100 children over decades

A 71-year-old Missouri man has admitted to sexually assaulting more than 100 children over several decades, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Jamie B. McPherson, 71, of Independence allegedly met his victims through his job as a mailman in Lexington, Missouri during the 1980s and 1990s, according to a press release from the office of Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley.

McPherson was also once a church deacon and Boy Scout leader.

A judge placed McPherson on probation in 2010 despite warnings by probation and parole officials.

According to the AG’s office, the man’s probation was revoked after he was caught with life-sized child dolls that were replicas of two of his prior victims, playing with a child at a bus stop, and being terminated from sex offender treatment.

In 2017, when it appeared McPherson would again be released into the community, the Attorney General’s Office filed a suit to instead commit him to a secure mental health facility.

McPherson will remain in the facility under the care of the Department of Mental Health until he is safe to be at large, according to Hawley.

