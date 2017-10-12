Saline Co., IL police looking for robbery suspect

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding some more information following an attempted robbery.

The attempted robbery happened on Thursday, October 5, at 10:20 p.m. at the Dollar General Store.

The suspect approached two employees and demanded money.

The male suspect was armed with a small sized gun with a silver top and black handle.

He fled the store on foot and then an audible alarm was activated.

The suspect is described as a white male, middle to late 20's, around 5'10", blonde hair, blue green eyes, and facial hair on his chin.

He was seen wearing a dark colored hoodie and dark colored jeans.

Anyone with any information about the suspect or attempted robbery is asked to contact the Saline County Sheriff's Office at 618-252-8661,

