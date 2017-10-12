2017 SEMO Homecoming events - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2017 SEMO Homecoming events

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department) (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Parking in certain parts of the City of Cape Girardeau will be restricted due to Southeast Missouri State University's Homecoming Parade.

The parade is planned for Saturday, October 14 at 9:30 a.m.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has announced that starting October 14 at 2 a.m., parking will be not allowed on:

  • Both sides of Broadway from North West End Boulevard to Main Street
  • Main Street from Park Drive to William Street
  • North West End Boulevard from Broadway to Parkview Drive
  • East side of Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview
  • Houck Place
  • Bellevue to North Pacific (in front of Houck Stadium)
  • East side of Perry Avenue to Parkview

Officers will place signs at the following locations to warn drivers.

Vehicles parked after 2 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, will be towed.

All parking will be restored after the parade with the exception of Bellevue.

The oldest living Sagamore Queen at Southeast Missouri State Teachers' College, Janie Hequembourg Baker, will be the 2017 Homecoming Parade Marshal.

Barker is a 1944 graduate of Southeast, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education, with a major in elementary education. At 93, Barker is the oldest living Sagamore Queen.

Tailgating will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of Houck Stadium.

The football team will stroll around the stadium in the Redhawk Walk two hours prior to kickoff.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Cheers on the Rehawks as they battle their Ohio Valley Conference rivals, the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

Tickets start at $11 for adults and $6 for fans age 14 and under and can be purchased through the Southeast Athletics office at 1221 Broadway.

Tickets will also be available, while supplies last, at the ticket booths in front of Houck Stadium before the game.

For more information or to purchase tickets call 866-SEMO-TIK or 573-651-2113.

You can click here for more information on Homecoming.

