Jackson H.S. students see da Vinci Surgical System first hand

Students at Jackson Missouri High School got some hand on experience with a da Vinci Surgical System on Thursday.

The robotic assistance machine is used to help in surgeries.

The students got to test it out themselves, and one teacher says the kids really enjoyed it.

“They had some good questions,” said Jackson High School Physics Teacher Blake Miller. “Some about sterility and reuse of tools. They some great questions about other jobs associated with this. I think the best thing is to see the job opportunities, see technology, see fields they can go into and things they can pursue."

The place that does it is called Intuitive Surgical.

The company does around 900 mobile visits a year to showcase the tech.

