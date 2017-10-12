3 charged after deadly shooting in Jefferson Co., MO mobile home park

Three men have been charged in connection to a burglary turned murder at a mobile home park in Fenton, Missouri

It happened on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 700 block of Chancellor Lane in Fenton just after 7 a.m.

Ramone Thomas, 26, was found dead outside a home in the mobile home park, leading to a search of a nearby wooded area.

Officers soon learned that six suspects were reportedly burglarizing the home when the person that lived there arrived. Investigators said they believe the home was targeted.

Four of the six people in the home were actively ransacking the place when the homeowner walked in, according to police. The homeowner said members of the group tried to run away when they were confronted.

That's when one of the suspects reportedly fired a gun at the homeowner, but missed and hit one of the burglary suspects instead, according to investigators.

Officers found three men that ran from the scene.

Investigators have also identified two women who left the area in a vehicle after shots were fired. One of those women has been located and the other is still on the run.

Raymond Seay of St. Louis faces charges of 2nd degree murder and 2nd degree burglary in connection to the deadly shooting. He is being held on $50,000 cash only bond in the Jefferson County Jail.

Courtney Brown, 36, of St. Louis faces charges of 2nd degree murder, 2nd degree burglary and an armed criminal action. His bond is $100,000.

Devine Paris-John, 24, of St. Louis faces charges of 2nd degree murder, and 2nd degree burglary. His bond is $50,000.

Authorities say other charges are under review by the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and will be announced when obtained.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is assisting in the investigation with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

