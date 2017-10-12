First Alert: Seasonably cool Thursday evening

Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland.

The clouds are very stubborn on Thursday. The clearing line is slowly moving east across the Heartland. This will continue Thursday evening but for much of the area, we will not clear out until after sunset. Temperatures will be seasonably cool. Lows by morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Friday we will start off with some patchy dense fog. Otherwise, we should finally see sunshine across much of the area by the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A look ahead to the weekend and your Heartland Football Friday Forecast, tonight on Heartland News at 4, 5, 6 and 10.



Grant Dade

