This day in music: 1964 Pretty Woman

Let's turn back the clock and check out the music scene from 1064.

It was the year of the British invasion led by The Beatles. But Beatlemania had subsided a bit by the fall of '64 and American acts were once again topping the charts.

This week in '64, Billboard's Hot 100 Chart had The Shangri-Las at number five with Remember (Walkin' in the Sand). The Shangi-Las first cut a demo for the song. According to songwriter George "Shadow" Morton, that demo featured a very young and not-yet-famous Billy Joel on piano.

The Newbeats were in the number four spot with Bread and Butter. Over the years the song has been used in commercial jingles for such products as Schmidt's Blue Ribbon Bread, Spam and Quaker Rice Cakes.

Martha and the Vandellas were in the number three position with Dancing in the Street. The song was co-written by Marvin Gaye and is considered one of MoTown records signature songs. The song has been covered by lots of artists over the years including a version by Van Halen which charted in 1982 and a duet by David Bowie and Mick Jagger which reached the top ten in 1985.

We mentioned the British Invasion a earlier. One of the first groups to follow the Beatles to America was Manfred Mann. Their hit Do Wah Diddy Diddy was in the number two spot. It would go on to become the group's first number one single.

But an American rock n' roll legend was in the top spot this week in 64. Oh, Pretty Woman is considered Roy Orbison's signature song. Orbison's recording of the song used four guitars and features a distinctive bass line. Over the years, the song has been honored with a Grammy Hall of Fame Award and has been named one of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll.

