Cardinals Flashback: 1967 World Series Champs

This is a big date in Cardinal history. Fifty years ago, in 1967, the El Birdos defeated the Red Sox, 4 games to 3 to win the World Series.

Lou Brock has a huge series setting a record by stealing seven bases.

But this series may be known as the Boston Curse. No professional team from St. Louis has beat a Boston team for a title since. The Blues lost to the Bruins in the Stanley cup finals in 1970. The Rams lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl 36. And the Cardinals lost to Boston in the 2004 World Series and again in 2013.

