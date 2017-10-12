Highway in Perry Co., IL to be dedicated to fallen soldier

A section of Highway 51 in Perry County, Illinois will bear the name of a fallen hero.

The section from Kimzie Blacktop to Shamrock Road through Tamaroa will be dedicated to Private First Class Tyler Iubelt.

Iubelt was killed in action in Afghanistan in November 2016.

A dedication ceremony will take place at the Tamaroa Community Center on Oct. 12 at 10 a.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.