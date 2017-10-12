5 things to know Oct. 12

Good morning! It's Thursday, October 12.

First Alert Forecast

You're waking up to another cloudy and cool morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says the clouds will be stubborn and hard to move out today, but we will start to see some clearing from the southwest. If you’re under the clouds this afternoon, you'll see highs in the 60s and if you get some sun, the highs will be in the low 70s. But, don't get used to it. Near record highs are possible on Saturday and a chance of rain moves in on Sunday.

Making Headlines

Officer shot in St. Louis: An officer working a stolen car investigation was shot early Thursday morning while he was in his department vehicle. Investigators have not provided information about the suspect.

CLOSED for Thanksgiving: West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau will not be open on Thanksgiving. It's a trend that a lot of people are celebrating.

PINK UP! It's the twelfth of the month which means it's time for your monthly self-breast exam or to remind the special women in your life to perform one on herself. A breast cancer survivor wants you to hear her story in hopes of giving those fighting breast cancer encouragement.

Deadly CA wildfires could gain momentum: Steady winds with gusts up to 45 mph (72 kph) with nearly non-existent humidity are expected to descend on the areas north of San Francisco where at least 23 people have died and at least 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.