5 things to know Oct. 12 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 things to know Oct. 12

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Ethan LeFevre) (Source: Ethan LeFevre)
(KFVS) -

Good morning! It's Thursday, October 12.

First Alert Forecast

You're waking up to another cloudy and cool morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says the clouds will be stubborn and hard to move out today, but we will start to see some clearing from the southwest. If you’re under the clouds this afternoon, you'll see highs in the 60s and if you get some sun, the highs will be in the low 70s. But, don't get used to it. Near record highs are possible on Saturday and a chance of rain moves in on Sunday.

Making Headlines

Officer shot in St. Louis: An officer working a stolen car investigation was shot early Thursday morning while he was in his department vehicle. Investigators have not provided information about the suspect.

CLOSED for Thanksgiving: West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau will not be open on Thanksgiving. It's a trend that a lot of people are celebrating.

PINK UP! It's the twelfth of the month which means it's time for your monthly self-breast exam or to remind the special women in your life to perform one on herself. A breast cancer survivor wants you to hear her story in hopes of giving those fighting breast cancer encouragement.

Deadly CA wildfires could gain momentum: Steady winds with gusts up to 45 mph (72 kph) with nearly non-existent humidity are expected to descend on the areas north of San Francisco where at least 23 people have died and at least 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:40 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:40:43 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:28:41 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly