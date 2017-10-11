Jackson boys soccer team pulls off dramatic comeback against Not - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson boys soccer team pulls off dramatic comeback against Notre Dame

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Jackson High School-Jackson R-2 Facebook) (Source: Jackson High School-Jackson R-2 Facebook)
(Source: Jackson High School-Jackson R-2 Facebook) (Source: Jackson High School-Jackson R-2 Facebook)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Jackson boys soccer team trailed Notre Dame 5-1 at halftime but rallied in the 2nd half to defeat the Bulldogs in double overtime to claim the SEMO Conference Championship.

Caleb Dameron scored in the closing seconds of the 2nd OT to give the Indians the victory.

Desmond Morris scored four goals including three in the 2nd half for Jackson.

Jackson won with a final score of 6-5.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly