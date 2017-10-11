Jackson boys soccer team pulls off dramatic comeback against Notre Dame

The Jackson boys soccer team trailed Notre Dame 5-1 at halftime but rallied in the 2nd half to defeat the Bulldogs in double overtime to claim the SEMO Conference Championship.

Caleb Dameron scored in the closing seconds of the 2nd OT to give the Indians the victory.

Desmond Morris scored four goals including three in the 2nd half for Jackson.

Jackson won with a final score of 6-5.

