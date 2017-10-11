Cape Girardeau, Paducah malls to be closed on Thanksgiving Day

West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau and Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah will both be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

CBL Properties, the company that owns the mall in Cape Girardeau, announced on October 11 that many of their shopping centers will close on Thanksgiving Day and open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 24.

“The support that we received last year when we made this decision was overwhelmingly positive,” said Stephen Lebovitz, President and CEO, CBL Properties, “It is based on this feedback from our retail partners, employees of CBL and retailers at our properties, as well as the customers in our markets that we made the decision to again close our centers on Thanksgiving Day.”

The company said department stores, movie theaters, restaurants and retailers with exterior mall entrances will have the option to open their stores on Thursday.

Access to mall common areas will be restricted until 6 a.m. on Friday. Click here for a list of CBL properties.

A spokesperson for Cafaro, the company that manages Kentucky Oaks Mall, said they've opted to close the mall on Thanksgiving after a very positive response to the same decision in 2016. He said they got a lot of positive feedback from both customers and employees. He went on to say that many people said they appreciated the opportunity to spend the holiday at home with family and friends.

The anchor stores that have exterior entrances can open if they choose. The mall will open on Black Friday at 6 a.m.

A list of other stores closed on Thanksgiving day can be found here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.