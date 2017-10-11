MO Sectional Softball scores from 10/11 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO Sectional Softball scores from 10/11

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Here are high school softball Sectional scores from Wednesday, Oct. 11.

H.S. Softball

Class 3 Sectional

Hillsboro-2
Notre Dame-0

Class 2 Sectional

Kelly-11
St. Pius-1

Ava-9
Doniphan-2

Class 1 Sectional

Dora-7
Chaffee-8

